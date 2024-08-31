Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $48,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.1% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 68,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 22,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.13. 4,750,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $202.17.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

