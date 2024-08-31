Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $16.85 on Friday. Bird Construction has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $20.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.