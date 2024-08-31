Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $1,167.96 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $59,144.62 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,167.96 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00547296 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036763 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071935 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,747,553 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
