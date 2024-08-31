Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $1,167.96 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $59,144.62 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,167.96 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00547296 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,747,553 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

