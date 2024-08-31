BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Shares Up 0.4%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.52). 167,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 295,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.51).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.13.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,222.22%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

