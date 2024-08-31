BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Stock Position Raised by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 163,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.