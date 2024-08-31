BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $901.81. 478,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,117. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $903.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $836.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $807.82.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

