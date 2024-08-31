BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $901.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $836.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $807.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

