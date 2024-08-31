Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 8.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,442,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,766,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,886 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,783,000 after buying an additional 322,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,859,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,670,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.3 %

BX stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

