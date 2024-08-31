Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,050 shares of company stock worth $1,448,135 and have sold 8,295 shares worth $144,087. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,747,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

