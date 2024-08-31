Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the July 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $12.17 on Friday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 76,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 261,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.