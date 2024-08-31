Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the July 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $12.17 on Friday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
