Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.52.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Insider Transactions at Block

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.