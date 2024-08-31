Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.52.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.