Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.52.
SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQ
Insider Transactions at Block
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Block Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.