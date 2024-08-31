Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.15. 1,666,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,027,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.