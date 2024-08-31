Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Up 0.7%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.96. 5,696 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 579% from the average session volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

About Blue Horizon BNE ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.