Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 4,019,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

