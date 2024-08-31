Bluzelle (BLZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.03 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $55.85 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,947,096 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

