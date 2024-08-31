BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 236,629 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,629 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Tesla worth $385,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,248,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.64. The stock has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

