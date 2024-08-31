BOE Varitronix (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Shares Up 3.9%

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

BOE Varitronix Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

About BOE Varitronix

BOE Varitronix Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells liquid crystal display and related products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, Korea, and internationally. It primarily provides thin film transistor products. The company offers display products for use in automotive applications in digital instrument cluster display, center information display, HUD, rear view, and side view E-mirror products; and products for use in industrial applications, such as white goods, home automation, and other products.

