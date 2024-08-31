Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Eve Laurier Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58.

BBD.B stock opened at C$92.56 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.87 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$110.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

