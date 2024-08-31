Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Eve Laurier Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00.
Eve Laurier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.7 %
BBD.B stock opened at C$92.56 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.87 and a twelve month high of C$100.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.43.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
