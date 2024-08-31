Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

BKNG stock traded up $18.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,909.23. 239,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,793.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,696.44. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

