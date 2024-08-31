Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,707. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.