BOS Asset Management LLC Buys 836 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.3% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $573.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $570.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

