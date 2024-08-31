BOS Asset Management LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 136,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 195,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IGLD stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1426 per share. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.