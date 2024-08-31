BOS Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 149.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 9.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE:CXT opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

