BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 12,705 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FSCO opened at $6.29 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

