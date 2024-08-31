BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BOS Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 94,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,587,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $220.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

