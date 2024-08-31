BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.77 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

