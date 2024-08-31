BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BOS Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

