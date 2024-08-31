BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day moving average is $148.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $165.21.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

