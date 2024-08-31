Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 17,300 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,157 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,167,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,396,000 after buying an additional 1,230,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,450,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after buying an additional 720,329 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,409.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 721,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,944,000 after buying an additional 700,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $16,948,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 3,781,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,299. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

