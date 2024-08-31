Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 156 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Linde by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Linde by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 44,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Shares of LIN traded up $5.52 on Friday, reaching $478.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.93. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

