Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

