Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $11.46 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.86. 7,441,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,271,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.