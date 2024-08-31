Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $14.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nordson by 2,387.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 11,450.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.56. 252,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.15 and a 200-day moving average of $251.52. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.