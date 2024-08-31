Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 71 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $902.30. The company had a trading volume of 478,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,117. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $836.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $903.46.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $881.47.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

