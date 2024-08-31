Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 1.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Carlisle Companies worth $35,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 43.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 255.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL traded up $10.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.05. The company had a trading volume of 387,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,795. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $443.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.