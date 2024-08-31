Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.40.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $442.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $443.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.29.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

