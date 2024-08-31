Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,327,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447,091 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,911,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $318.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at $35,847,417,700.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $322,390,566.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at $35,847,417,700.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

