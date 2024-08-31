Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 360 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.24. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $147.19.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

