Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 6,556 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Old Republic International worth $24,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,147 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 3,068.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 473,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Old Republic International by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 337,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 221,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.6 %

ORI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $35.88. 1,042,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

