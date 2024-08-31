Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.92.
Boston Properties Price Performance
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.
Insider Transactions at Boston Properties
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 212.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
