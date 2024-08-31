Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $21,023,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BSX traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,549,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $82.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,583,395. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

