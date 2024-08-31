Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. 218,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,741. Brady has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02.
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
