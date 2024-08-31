Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brady Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brady by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $3,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Brady by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. 218,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,741. Brady has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

