Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Branicks Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DDCCF remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452. Branicks Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.
About Branicks Group
