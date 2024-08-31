Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Branicks Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DDCCF remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452. Branicks Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

