Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 1,685,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,006.0 days.

BRBOF stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. Brembo has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

