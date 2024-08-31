Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 1,685,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,006.0 days.
Brembo Price Performance
BRBOF stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. Brembo has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
About Brembo
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brembo
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.