Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,581,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,031,199.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 60,700 shares of company stock worth $121,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 17.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Brightcove by 151.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,407,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brightcove

Brightcove Stock Down 0.9 %

BCOV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 90,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.96.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.