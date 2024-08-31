Brokerages Set ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Price Target at C$59.00

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ATS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get ATS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$36.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a 12 month low of C$35.73 and a 12 month high of C$61.56.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.1351351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

(Get Free Report

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.