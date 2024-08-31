Brokerages Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT at $25.00

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNOB opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.27. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.