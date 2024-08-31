Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT at $44.71

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTHGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.