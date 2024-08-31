Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT at $44.71

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.89.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
