Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $13.73

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,420,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,323,000 after buying an additional 6,893,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after buying an additional 2,983,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,736,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,737,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,929,000 after buying an additional 2,510,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

