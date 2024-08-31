Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $260.21

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $200.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.12. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

